Man who fell off jet ski located safely in Niagara River

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– A boat taking tourists on the Niagara River became a life-saving vessel for a man who fell off his jet ski Monday.

Officials at Niagara Jet Adventures tell us they found a jet ski without a person on it near the Niagara Power Project around 5 p.m.

Down the river, near the Lewiston-Queenston bridge, they located the man who had been on the jet ski and were able to save him.

Courtesy Lloyd Schrack

Courtesy Lloyd Schrack

Courtesy Lloyd Schrack

One of the people working on the boat tells us that people often underestimate the power of the mighty Niagara.

“When we saw that jetski, you think “this is it”. And oftentimes when you retrieve a body from the Niagara River it’s very rare the person is alive and conscious. These waters are no joke. People that aren’t from around here don’t understand the power of the Niagara River,” Briefer for Niagara Jet Adventures, Selina Iozzo said.

We’re told the jet skier is a 40-year-old man from Rochester.

Officials with Niagara Jet Adventures say he was uninjured but was in shock when they found him.