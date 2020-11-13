Masks, hand sanitizer being given away across Niagara County next week

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A series of mask and hand sanitizer giveaway events will take place across Niagara County next week.

“Our events last spring and summer were hugely successful in providing masks and hand sanitizer to the public, and with our Emergency Services Department able to secure fresh supplies, we wanted to once again make them available,” said Niagara County Legislator Dave Godfrey.

Godfrey serves as Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee.

“This time, we decided to hold multiple events in a week and include some new locations to reach people who may not have been able to take advantage of previous giveaways,” he said.

Here is the list of events:

Monday, November 16

9-11 a.m. — Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, Barker

1-3 p.m. – Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main Street, Middleport

Tuesday, November 17

9-11 a.m. – Wheatfield Community Center 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda

1-3 p.m. – Ransomville Fire Department, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville

Thursday, November 19

9-11 a.m. – Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main Street, Newfane

1-3 p.m. – Public Safety Training facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport

“Our Emergency Services staff is readying the bags of supplies for these events and each bag will contain five cloth masks and four mini bottles of hand sanitizer,” said Jonathan Schultz, director of Emergency Services. “No preregistration is required and to ensure that we reach as many residents as possible, there will be a one bag per car limit.”