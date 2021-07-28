Medina man facing DWI and several charges after rollover crash in Cambria sparks field fire

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Medina man has been arrested and charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. David Acito of Medina crashed his car into a telephone pole and flipped over causing a field fire in Cambria Wednesday evening.

Courtesy: Niagara County Sheriff’s office

Several fire companies arrived at the intersection of Comstock Road and Saunders Settlement Road just after 6 p.m. after Acito’s car smashed into a telephone pole and rolled over. The crash brought down phone lines that sparked a field fire from the gas leaking out of the car. The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station Crash Team extinguished the fire that was about 2.5 acres, according to Cambria Volunteer Fire Company.

32-year-old Acito climbed out of the car uninjured. He failed field sobriety and was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and other traffic violations, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the Niagara County Jail and will be arraigned on July 29 in Central Processing Court.