Mediterranean restaurant in Niagara Falls closes temporarily after flood damage

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A restaurant in Niagara Falls is trying to get back on its feet. Ghada Have It! Mediterranean Home Cooking is temporarily shut down after it was washed out during Tuesday’s storms.

“It was a hard decision to make, but you have no choice at that point,” said restaurant owner Bashar Srouji.

Bashar opened his restaurant on Saunders Settlement Road in October of last year and didn’t think the area would ever flood the way it did.

“There was just water seeping in from all areas here. So first from the front doors, the back doors, and in a matter of I would say 10 minutes, we were at least 5 inches deep,” he said.

He says his insurance won’t cover the damages, which total more than $20,000. That includes new flooring, walls, ceiling and food replenishment.

“I had no idea. Even when I talked to the landlord he’s like, in the past 37 years I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

To help raise money, his sister created this GoFundMe page.

“I hope to open in the next 2 weeks, I really do, because if they are not doing nothing, I can’t wait,” he said. “I’m personally going to start ripping floor out, start ripping drywall down, start ripping walls out and just get going. Because my employees need to eat and I said I’ll take care of them.”