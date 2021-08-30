Middleport resident accused of slashing man with knife multiple times

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man has been charged with attacking another person with a knife during an early morning fight.
Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., Middleport police and members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two men fighting in the street on Freeman Avenue.
Authorities say one of the men, 58-year-old village resident Scott Whittaker, slashed the other man multiple times and fled the scene before officers got there.
The victim was taken to ECMC after suffering non-life threatening injuries. Whittaker was later located in Orleans County; specifically, the Town of Yates.
When Whittaker was found and taken into custody, he was charged with assault and menacing before being taken to the Niagara County Jail.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.