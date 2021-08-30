Middleport resident accused of slashing man with knife multiple times

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man has been charged with attacking another person with a knife during an early morning fight.

Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., Middleport police and members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two men fighting in the street on Freeman Avenue.

Authorities say one of the men, 58-year-old village resident Scott Whittaker, slashed the other man multiple times and fled the scene before officers got there.

The victim was taken to ECMC after suffering non-life threatening injuries. Whittaker was later located in Orleans County; specifically, the Town of Yates.

When Whittaker was found and taken into custody, he was charged with assault and menacing before being taken to the Niagara County Jail.

