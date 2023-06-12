MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 1,600 National Grid customers in eastern Niagara County, mostly in Middleport, woke up to no power on Monday morning.

According to Middleport police, a power pole in the village caught fire. The National Grid power line running on it comes from south of the Village of Middleport and crosses at the property of the FMC manufacturing facility before eventually reaching a power station on S. Vernon Street.

“This morning’s fire in Middleport impacted our infrastructure on a utility pole, causing the outage,” a spokesperson for National Grid tells News 4.

The outage delayed the start time for the Royalton-Hartland Central School District by one hour. Staff were told to report as scheduled.

A Niagara County Sheriff’s office vehicle was seen at the corner of Route 31 (Telegraph Road) and Main Street around 5:15 a.m.

Roughly half of the outages were restored by 7:40 a.m. While the majority of the outages were still active, the Middleport Fire Department opened itself up for those who needed assistance.

“Crews are rerouting power on our distribution network to restore customers and we expect the remaining 800 customers to be restored shortly, the National Grid spokesperson says. “Company crews will begin permanent repairs on the damage when fire officials permit us.”