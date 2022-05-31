Note: This story has been updated

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Electric & Gas reported a power outage Tuesday afternoon that affected more than 4,400 customers in Lockport.

NYSEG said a problem at a substation caused the outage. Power was restored before 4:30 p.m.

You can view the NYSEG outage website here.

