Note: This story has been updated
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Electric & Gas reported a power outage Tuesday afternoon that affected more than 4,400 customers in Lockport.
NYSEG said a problem at a substation caused the outage. Power was restored before 4:30 p.m.
You can view the NYSEG outage website here.
