More than half of new COVID cases in Niagara Co. tied to senior living facilities

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Since last Thursday Morning, Niagara County has 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.

That makes a total of 1,295 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to date.

The Department of Health also announced a 92-year-old woman with underlying health conditions is the latest individual to die from the virus, bringing the death toll to 90.

Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says, “It’s important for the community to know that more than half of these cases since Thursday morning are tied to senior living facilities in Niagara County. The state requires weekly testing of all staff of senior living facilities across New York State to find positive cases and contain the spread.”

As of now, there are 67 active cases, with no hospitalizations, and 1,138 people have recovered.

Officials tell News 4 36,218 people have been tested.

