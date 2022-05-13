ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed in the Town of Royalton.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8900 block of Fisk Road Friday morning around 5:45 a.m.

There, a motorcycle was found overturned in the south ditch line. The driver, whose name was not released by authorities, died at the scene.