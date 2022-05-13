ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed in the Town of Royalton.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 8900 block of Fisk Road Friday morning around 5:45 a.m.
There, a motorcycle was found overturned in the south ditch line. The driver, whose name was not released by authorities, died at the scene.
Latest Posts
- 3 kidnapping attempts targeted California baby, prosecutors say
- Las Vegas resort employees surprised with $5,000 bonus
- Community Missions kicks off the ‘Gratitude Project’ to pay respect to WNY letter carriers and more
- Hope Rises: Blind artist shares her talent
- Fundraiser for Diamonds in the Ruff happening Sunday in Lockport
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.