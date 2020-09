WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead as the result of a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in the Town of Wilson.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. when the SUV and motorcycle collided on West Lake Rd.

The woman who drove the SUV was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. She’s expected to be okay.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.