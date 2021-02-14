Nature lovers celebrate the third annual Birds on the Niagara Festival

(WIVB)– Over the weekend the third annual Birds on the Niagara Festival took place virtually.

Enthusiasts, scientists, and nature lovers all came together for the event that featured presentations and even a silent auction.

Among the topics covered were social justice and how birds help connect people.

Restoration and conservation of the Niagara area habitats was also a key topic.

“We are trying to naturalize more of the shoreline. We have somewhere between 60 and 80 percent of our shoreline is man-made concrete or steel. Which was necessary for the marine industry, the Erie Canal Days.” Greg Stevens, Executive Director, Niagara Greenway Commission

Executive Director of the Niagara Greenway Commission Greg Stevens says it is now time to soften those shorelines for better bird habitat.