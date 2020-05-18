NCCC offering free reopening webinar for retail and service businesses on Wednesday

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)–NCCC is offering a free webinar on reopening for retail and service businesses.

Officials say the webinar is free thanks to sponsoring from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

NCCC says the objective of the course is to provide accurate information relating to COVID-19 and steps that businesses can take to avoid spreading the disease within the workplace.

The web-based training will give attendees opportunities to engage in Q&A’s, according to the college.

The instructor is a safety certified trainer, up-to-date on the latest regulatory changes issued by the CDC, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the state.

NCCC says the webinar will be on Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and a repeat later in the day from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Register for the webinar by calling 716-210-2515.

The NCCC Workforce Development will host a similar training program aimed at manufacturing.

For a small fee, NCCC says Western New York manufacturers will receive expert instruction on reopening issues specific to a production facility.

