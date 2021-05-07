NCCC planning to bring back more students, extracurricular events this Fall

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Community College (NCCC) is hoping to bring more students back into the classroom this fall.

That being said, the school will still offer flexible class schedules for students, including hybrid and completely virtual classes.

In terms of student housing, NCCC says it will “operate as close to full capacity as possible,” but will leave some rooms open if students need to be isolated.

NCCC also plans to bring back athletics, as well as on-stage theatre, music and dance productions for the next school year.

