NCCC to digitize “Niagara Gazette” from 1963-77

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Later this year, people are expected to have an easier time accessing pieces of western New York history.

Niagara County Community College announced Tuesday that its library has received an Access and Innovation grant worth $8,832.

With this money, the school plans to digitize editions of the Niagara Gazette that were published between 1963 and 1977.

“The Niagara Gazette is a treasure trove of local history,” NCCC librarian Jean Linn said. “This project will make a lot of historical content freely available to anyone with an internet connection.”

The plan is for this content to be available to the public by late summer. Once it’s there, people will be able to access it via NYS Historic Newspapers.

Jean says microfilm was sent this week, kicking off the process of digitization.

Another digitization process has actually already been ongoing — one that will allow access to Niagara Gazette archives dating back to 1854. The Niagara Falls Public Library has been working on this.

Once both projects are wrapped up, people will be able to read about more than 100 years of local history.