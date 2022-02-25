SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Monday, those on Niagara County Community College’s campus who have been fully vaccinated by the standards of the CDC, the State, the Niagara County Department of Health and SUNY, will no longer have to abide by the college’s mask mandate.

Though not required, the school is still encouraging vaccinated students and staff to wear masks when in close proximity to others. Unvaccinated members of the campus community, including those with religious and medical exemptions, will still be required to wear masks per SUNY policy.

“The administration is confident that recent trends in data, in addition to the guidance and collaboration of other state and local stakeholders, and testing measures in place support the decision to update the mask mandate,” the school said.

The announcement also stated that unvaccinated students and staff will continue with weekly COVID pool testing, while those who are vaccinated on campus will have random pool testing. Additionally, voluntary testing is available weekly for those who wish to do so. All testing costs will be covered by the college.