Neighbors in Town of Wheatfield hamlet are on edge after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man Tuesday night.

The fatal stabbing happened at around 6:45 p.m. at 2425 Niagara Road in Bergholz, which is a hamlet in the town of Wheatfield.

Niagara County Sheriff’s officials say when they arrived emergency crews tried to save the victim, but he died at the scene. They’re actively searching for the suspect.

“We have had some calls at that residence, but nothing this serious in nature has happened at that house prior, or in that neighborhood for that matter,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. “We don’t usually see that type of activity in that neighborhood.”

The home appears to be a single-family home on a quiet residential street.

“I was in the basement and my wife called me up. She’s like ‘something’s going on across the street’ I went over there and we linked up with a couple of neighbors, I just met. We were all dumbfounded as to what was going on,” said Daniel Kline of Wheatfield.

“I didn’t know what happened. It was very bad. It’s a nice quiet neighborhood,” said Jim Wilson of Wheatfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 438-3393.