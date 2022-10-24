SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — WNY Property Kings owners Kyle and Alisha King have been providing more than just scares with their haunted houses.

For the past five years, the Kings have brought their haunted house, Niagara Nightmares, to western New York and have been able to raise over $20,000 for charities over the years. These include Niagara SPCA, Ten Lives Club, Oishei Children’s Hospital and Kyle’s Guarding Warriors.

This year, the haunted house has moved. Their new location is at 5368 Townline Road in Sanborn. They have chosen to donate this year to Sweet Buffalo Rocks, Inc. a 501(c)(3) charity that brings smiles to children in western New York.

“The haunt will take place Oct. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30, 31. There will be a Truck-Or-Treat Kids Event from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16,” Niagara Nightmares said.

There is no set admission fee. Guests are asked to give what they can to benefit the children’s charity Sweet Buffalo Rocks.

Get ready to scream; this year’s haunt will have a prison theme! For more information on Niagara Nightmares, head over to their Facebook Page.