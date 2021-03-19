New mass vaccination site opens up in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new mass vaccination center opened its doors in Niagara Falls Friday.

The site is located at the conference and events center on Old Falls Street.

People who got their first dose offered some advice to those who are still trying to get an appointment.

“Just be patient. Go online and keep refreshing and if you don’t get anything, try again the next day. Sometimes things that are available one day and not available the next, it’s all about timing and patience.” Cheryl Kutis, received first dose of Pfizer vaccine

This site is open every day from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.