New Metallica concert to be shown at drive-in theaters across WNY

(WIVB) — Metallica’s not coming to Buffalo this year, but you can still see them in Delevan, Perry, Lockport and Middleport on August 29.

That might sound a little peculiar, but it’s because they’ll be on screen.

A new concert performed by the thrash metal giants will air at drive-in theaters across the United States and Canada, including the following venues:

Delevan Twin Drive-In (Delevan) – 9 p.m.

Silver Lake Twin Drive-In (Perry) – 8:40 p.m.

Sunset Drive-In (Middleport) – 8:15 p.m.

Transit Drive-In Theatre (Lockport) – 8:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, and links to purchase them can be found here. They cost $115 per vehicle, and up to six people can be in a vehicle.

Three Days Grace will serve as special guest performers.

