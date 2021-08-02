New phone scam targeting Niagara County residents

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Legislature Majority Leader Randy Bradt says a new phone scam is targeting residents.

During these incidents, the scammer tells the potential victim that there’s been a security breach in county government and then asks them to verify personal information.

Bradt says the county doesn’t make random calls asking people for their information.

“Like so many of these scams, this is an attempt to obtain your personal information that can be used to steal your identity,” Bradt says.

The calls may appear as if they’re coming from a legitimate county number.

Anyone who receives a call, but isn’t sure if it’s legitimate, should hang up and call the Niagara County Public Information Office at (716) 439-7241.