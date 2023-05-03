NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Attorney General’s office says a Newfane man is in hot water over alleged schemes to defraud more than a dozen homeowners in Western New York.

According to the AG’s office, 40-year-old Nathaniel Wagner scammed numerous people out of more than $230,000 through his fake offer of home improvement services.

“This individual perpetuated a devious scheme to take advantage of unsuspecting homeowners by taking hundreds of thousands of dollars for contracting work that he never performed,” Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said.

Advertising services on Facebook as Wagner Built Construction, the AG’s office says Wagner offered to build and install barns, garages and decks, soliciting large deposits upfront for the work. He also failed to deliver materials he claimed to purchase with those deposits, authorities said.

“In one situation, when a homeowner became suspicious after his constant delays and excuses, Wagner allegedly went as far as creating fraudulent invoices to show fake purchases from a reputable business to conceal his crime,” the AG’s office said. “Wagner also attempted to calm upset customers by delivering minimal materials, which were oftentimes unusable, incorrect, and damaged goods, to their homes, but he never returned to their homes to start construction work.”

Instead of using the down payments as customers intended, Wagner used them on personal expenses, according to officials. They say that included vehicle repairs, child support, personal investments and payments to family members.

Wagner’s alleged scheming took place between December 2019 and July 2022. The investigation into him began roughly one year ago after authorities received numerous complaints from homeowners.

He’s been charged with 12 counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree grand larceny and one count of scheme to defraud.

Anyone who thinks they were scammed by Wagner can reach out to the AG’s office by emailing Wagner.Complaints@ag.ny.gov.