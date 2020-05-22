Newfane nursing home says notion that they rejected staffing assistance is false

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center says the notion that the facility rejected staffing assistance from the New York State Department of Health is false.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, officials say, “the New York State Department of Health offered staffing resources, including identification of staffing agencies and employment portals, and Newfane immediately contacted those sources to identify any individual caregivers who would be available to work if and when needed.”

Newfane Rehab says it has all the necessary PPE to protect residents and employees, including surplus PPE in storage if needed.

The facility is also testing all of its employees onsite twice a week. Any individual who tests positive cannot return to work for two weeks and must first test negative for the virus, according to officials.

Officials also say management has provided hourly pay increases as well as shift bonuses to recognize the efforts of frontline caregivers.

At this time, the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center says it has no active cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, all residents who previously tested positive have been symptom-free for two weeks.

“In response to recent media reports relative to staffing, it is critical to know that the New York State Department of Health reviews the facility’s staffing numbers on a daily basis and examines the numbers of RNs, LPNs, and CNAs to ensure sufficient staffing,” officials said on Friday.

In addition to the two onsite surveys, the State Department of Health retained outside infectious disease experts who visited the facility to review control practices and found no areas of concern, facility officials tell News 4.

“We believe that Newfane and its employees have continued to provide quality care to our friends and neighbors. We look forward to the continued support of the community and the recognition of the diligent efforts of our dedicated employees.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.