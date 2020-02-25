Newfane woman charged with burglary

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Newfane woman faces a burglary charge after an investigation on Walnut Street in the Town of Newfane just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti says deputies arrested 28-year-old Lynzee Starkweather after the burglary in progress investigation found she entered a home and was surprised by the homeowner.

Starkweather left, and after a check of the area, responding deputies found her with items eventually identified as stolen from a second home in the same neighborhood.

The 28-year-old is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.

Officials tell News 4 Starkweather is at the Niagara County Jail awaiting arraignment.

There’s no word on when she’ll have a court date in Newfane.