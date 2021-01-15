Niagara Co. DOH partnering with 211 WNY to provide more access to Point of Dispensing vaccine preregistration

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Department of Health says they’ve partnered with 211 Western New York to make sure those with limited or no internet are able to access the county’s Point of Dispensing COVID-19 vaccine preregistration.

211 WNY allows those that cannot access the internet to dial on their telephone 2-1-1 or 888-696-9211 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week to get connected to services in their community.

In an effort to get the vaccine distributed to those who qualify, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness Elise Pignatora says this partnership is important.

“While our Point of Dispensing (POD) operations remain pre-registration only, it is important that we partner with agencies such as 211 to ensure those with limited or no access to the internet are able to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine if eligible.” Elise Pignatora, Director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness, Niagara County Department of Health

“This partnership will additionally help those 65 and older who are now eligible for vaccine but are encountering difficulty in registering for an appointment at one of our PODs.” Daniel J. Stapleton, Public Health Director, Niagara County Department of Health

For more information about Niagara County’s Point of Dispensing efforts, click here.