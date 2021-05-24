Niagara Co. DPW conducting survey on its rural transportation program

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Department of Public Works in Niagara County is conducting an online survey relating to the county’s rural transportation program.

County officials say it’s an effort to evaluate riders’ needs and potentially develop new routes and look for ways to increase usage.

“I’ve always believed that the county’s rural transportation program is a tremendous asset that is vastly under-utilized, and we need to find why and address that,” Commissioner of Public Works Garret Meal said.

Officials tell News 4 the county currently runs four bus routes:

Route 1 is North Tonawanda/Niagara Falls/Lockport

Route 2 is Lockport/Middleport

Route 3 is Wilson/Olcott/Lockport

Route 4 is Ransomville/Youngstown/Lewiston

Also, the fare for an “on route” trip is $2, and for a fare of $4, the bus will go “off route” up to three-quarters of a mile for anyone who cannot get to a scheduled stop, according to the Department of Public Works.

Officials say “off route” rides must be scheduled a day before by calling 716-285-9357.

Additional info can be found here.