NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County lawmakers are asking New York State to close a gap in funding projects to shore up property along Lake Ontario.

The lake “Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative” or “REDI” covers 95% of project costs.

County lawmakers say the remaining 5%, about $1.6 million, will be tough to come up with because of financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Projects include properties in Newfane, Wilson, and Youngstown.