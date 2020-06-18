Niagara Co. reports 8 additional COVID-19 deaths between May 4 and June 11

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says the county’s COVID-19 related death toll has risen by eight to reflect deaths between May 4 and June 11.

“The passing of these Niagara County residents occurred in hospitals outside of Niagara County, but the Niagara County Department of Health was not made aware until this week,” Stapleton said.

Below are the latest individuals to die from the virus in Niagara County:

An 81-year-old male with underlying health conditions

An 84-year-old male with underlying health conditions

An 89-year-old male with underlying health conditions

Another 89-year-old male with underlying health conditions

A 97-year-old male with underlying health conditions

A 71-year-old female with underlying health conditions

A 78-year-old female with underlying health conditions

A 94-year-old female with underlying health conditions

This brings the death toll in Niagara County to 87.

Officials also announced an increase of five new confirmed cases bringing the total to 1,205.

There are also 57 active cases, and 1,061 people have recovered.

Niagara County Health officials report 24,328 people have been tested.

You can find the breakdown of positive cases by municipality here.

