Niagara County approves reopening of gyms

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh has approved the reopening of gyms in the county.

In an announcement Friday morning, the county said gyms can reopen on Monday, August 24 as long as they have a safety plan, meet state guidelines and are inspected.

“Given the low daily rate of infection in Niagara County and the fact that other segments of our economy have opened without creating a spike in COVID infections, we are allowing all gyms and fitness centers to open on August 24,” said Wydysh. “Both owners and patrons of these facilities have been clamoring for this for some time and since the Governor has left this decision up to local officials, we are saying it’s time to open.”

Gym owners can schedule an inspection by calling the Niagara County Department of Health at (716) 439-7444.

