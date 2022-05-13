LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County is boosting entry-level pay for correction officers and changing the residency requirement for applicants.

In an effort to attract more candidates the starting hourly rate for corrections officers will be $23.83. In addition, new officers who live outside the county will now have six months to move to Niagara County.

Correction officers in Niagara County can end up making up to $33.85 per hour.

The deadline to register for the civil service exam has been extended to June 3, the test will be given on June 25. To apply, click here.

The director of human resources for Niagara County said these changes are in an effort to boost their applicant pool.

“Many employers across our region, we are doing our best to cast a wide net and attract a larger pool of qualified applicants,” said Niagara County Human Resources Director Peter Lopes. “We are quickly exhausting our civil service lists for correction officers and have positions available. For those interested in a career in law enforcement, this is a tremendous opportunity.”

“The work of correction officers can be challenging,” said Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti. “They play a critical role in keeping our community safe by maintaining order inside the walls of our correctional facility. If you are an individual with strong integrity and character, have empathy and an interest in law enforcement, come join the dedicated team at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.”