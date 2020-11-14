Niagara County Chief Deputy promoted to Undersheriff

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti has announced the promotion of Chief Deputy Michael P. Dunn to the role of Undersheriff.

He is a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and holds a B.S. in criminal justice. Dunn began his career with the sheriff’s office in March of 2001.

Sheriff Filicetti said, “Undersheriff Dunn will hit the ground running with the experience he has amassed at the sheriff’s office.”

In his time at the sheriff’s office, Dunn has served as a sergeant, captain and chief deputy. The sheriff’s office tells us, Dunn is a grant writer and has been vital in securing funding for the office.

While attending the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, Dunn won academic excellence and outstanding recruit awards.

Here’s Sheriff Filicetti’s full statement:

“He has built a thorough working knowledge of many facets of our agency and I know he will be successful in his new role. In appointing an undersheriff I sought out the individual I believe has the same vision for this office and the skill to get us there. I am also confident that he shares the same love of the sheriff’s office, care for the men and women that work here and ability to keep our citizens safe. I am very comfortable having Undersheriff Dunn as my second in command as we move the sheriff’s office forward. He resides in Newfane with his wife and three children.” Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti

Dunn will begin his new role on November 29th.