Niagara County Clerk reminds residents that DMVs reopen in Phase Three

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski wants to remind people that DMV locations have not yet opened.

According to Jastrzemski, people have been showing up to the county’s three DMV locations attempting to process transactions.

DMV locations can resume regular operations when western New York enters Phase Three of the reopening schedule.

Western New York is expected to enter that phase, which allows bars and restaurants to reopen, too, in about two weeks.

When the region has entered Phase Three, people will need to schedule appointments for DMV services. In Niagara County, these will be limited to county residents.

“We are working through some of those logistics now and will make an announcement at a later date,” Jastrzemski says.

Although CDL permit tests will resume with Phase Three, Jastrzemski says the state has no timetable for Class D permit or road tests.

Processes for registration and plate surrendering do not require in-person interactions. More information on those can be found at the county website.

