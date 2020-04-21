Niagara County Clerks Office Offering Some Pistol Permit Services

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)-Niagara County Officials announced Tuesday that a new process is in place to help some Niagara County pistol permit holders to make changes to their permits.

The office has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been trying to be responsive to the needs of Niagara County residents while meeting all Executive Orders related to COVID-19,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski. “There has been a strong demand from pistol permit holders who need to make changes to their permits and we believe we have created a process that will allow them to do so.”

This new process is only for current pistol permit holders whose permit is on the plastic card due to the need for an electronic signature on file.

Those who meet that requirement can add or dispose of a fireman on their permit as well as change their address. This process does not apply to change of name situations, which can only be done in person.

Those who need to make the allowable changes can access the PPB-5 (REV. 02/17) Amendment form along with all the instructions at niagaracounty.com/Departments/Pistol-Permit-Office.