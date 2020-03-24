1  of  4
Niagara County Clerk’s office to fully close to the public this afternoon

Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., the Niagara County Clerk’s office will be fully closed to the public.

This closure now includes attorney and title companies closing real estate deals. Previously, DMV, pistol permit and passport offices had already been closed down.

While this closure is in effect, the land record department will still record documents, but those documents must be submitted via e-record or sent to the Clerk’s office in the mail. No personal service or couriers will be accepted.

E-recording instructions can be found at this site.

