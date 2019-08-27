Niagara County corrections officer with 10-plus years on the job arrested

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A corrections officer at the Niagara County Jail is charged with five counts of tampering with public records in the first degree.

Alexandra Matalavage, 52, was arrested after an investigation into incidents at the Niagara County Correctional Facility while Matalavage was on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office media release stated that “incidents came to light after reviews of inmate supervisory rounds were conducted.”

Matalavage, who joined the department in 2008, was placed on suspension.