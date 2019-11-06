Niagara County DA running for County Court Judge

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek is running for Niagara County Court Judge.

Wojtaszek became Niagara County’s first female District Attorney in 2017.

For seven years, Wojtaszek served as current Judge Sara Sheldon’s confidential law clerk.

Sheldon will be vacating her position in January 2021, and a primary will be held this coming June.

Currently, Sheldon handles more than half of the county’s felony cases, according to a news release from Wojtaszek.

Wojtaszek is a resident of North Tonawanda.