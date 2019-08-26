Niagara County Department of Health confirms third rabies case of 2019

NIAGARA COUNTY (WIVB)– The Niagara County Department of Health announced a bat submitted for rabies testing from Youngstown-Lockport Road in Ransomville tested positive.

Officials say this is now the third confirmed rabies case in Niagara County this year.

The bat entered a home and was captured by the homeowner for testing by the department of health.

Department Associate Supervisory Sanitarian, Scott Ecker says, “unvaccinated pets potentially exposed to a rabid animal must undergo a six-month quarantine for observation of potential development of signs suggestive of rabies. In cases where quarantine is not possible, humane euthanasia is administered by an animal health professional.”

The Niagara County Department of Health wants to remind county residents of precautions to prevent exposure to rabies:

Do not feed, touch or adopt wild animals, stray dogs or feral cats

Be sure your dogs and cats are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations. Vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and man. Protect them, and you may reduce your risk of exposure to rabies. Dogs and cats that receive rabies vaccine after three months of age are protected for a one-year period. Revaccinations are effective for up to three years with proof of previous vaccination. Pets too young to be vaccinated should be kept indoors

Keep family pets indoors at night. Do not leave them outside unattended or let them roam free

Don’t attract wild animals to your home or yard. Keep your property free of stored bird seed or other foods which may attract wild animals. Feed pets indoors. Tightly cover, or put away garbage cans. Board up any openings to your attic, basement, porch or garage. Cap your chimney with screens

Encourage children to immediately tell adults if they are bitten by any animals. Tell children not to touch any animals they do not know

Bats that enter your home should be captured for rabies testing

If a wild animal is on your property, let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors that are outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control officer who will remove the animal for a fee or if there is danger, or you can call your local law enforcement agency

If your pet has been in a fight with another animal, wear gloves to handle it. Isolate it from other animals and people for several hours. Call your veterinarian. Your vaccinated pet will need a booster dose of rabies vaccine within five days of the exposure. Unvaccinated animals exposed to a known or suspected rabid animal must be confined for six months or humanely destroyed

The Department of Health is conducting a free rabies clinic on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Town of Lockport Highway Department at 6560 Dysinger Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on rabies call the Department of Health Environmental Division at 716-439-7444 or 716-439-7430 and visit http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Services/Environmental-Health/Rabies