Niagara County Department of Health reopening immunization clinic

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Department of Health announced its immunization clinic is reopening on Tuesday, July 27.

Officials say immunizations will be offered by appointment only on Tuesdays.

Immunizations offered include all required and recommended childhood vaccinations as well as recommended adult vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials tell News 4 the department also offers immunizations to children up to 19 years of age through the Vaccines for Children’s Program. Clinics are in Niagara Falls and Lockport.

To schedule or any additional questions regarding vaccines offered or the vaccination clinic, call 716-278-1903.