Niagara County departments working together for vaccine POD

Niagara County Office of Emergency Management Team conducting Johnson & Johnson drive-through. (Left to Right: Miranda Hayes, Dan Leven, Michelle Williams, Chad Shepherd, Jonathan Schultz and Lacey Gawel)

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County is administering more than 1,550 vaccinations during a Wednesday Point of Dispensing (POD) operation.

“We promptly worked with local homecare agencies that service individuals in Niagara County, in addition to group homes, person-centered services, and the Office for the Aging to share our registration information to effectively prioritize at-risk populations,” said Elise Pignatora, who serves as the county’s director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness.

The Niagara County Department of Health and the Office of Emergency Management are conducting a hybrid vaccine operation that combines indoor and drive-thru administration.

Jonathan Schultz, director of Emergency Services and Fire Coordinator says “It takes only about 13 minutes from arrival to vaccination for participants at our drive-through portion of the POD.”

To find out more about vaccine eligibility and availability, click/tap here.

Double lane drive-through Johnson & Johnson Point of Dispensing

Dr. Chad A. Shepherd, DNP, FNP, EMT-P, EMT-T EMS Coordinator for Niagara County Office of Emergency Management provides Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Niagara County Point of Dispensing