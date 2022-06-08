LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies will now be outfitted with EpiPens when responding to calls.

EpiPens are epinephrine auto-injector devices used to save people who experience a severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis. Members of the Sheriff’s Office were trained in how to use them earlier this year, as part of their annual first aid training.

“It is vitally important that first responders are equipped with life-saving measures necessary for the care of the community we serve,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. “I am pleased that every Niagara County Sheriff patrol car will now be equipped with EpiPen as a part of their medical response capabilities.”

Once this training was complete, the Niagara County Legislature approved funding for the Sheriff’s Office to purchase the devices.

Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh says “The Niagara County Legislature recognizes the importance of providing our Sheriff’s Office with the tools they need to do their job and keep the public safe.”