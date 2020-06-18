Niagara County details DMV reopening plan

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–DMV offices in North Tonawanda and Lockport will open for in-person transactions for Niagara County residents starting Monday.

County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says the transactions will be by appointment only, and residents can start scheduling appointments tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Residents can schedule appointments online, or by calling 716-439-7350 for the Lockport location and 716-743-4599 for the North Tonawanda location.

As for the Niagara Falls DMV, Jastrzemski says it will serve as a Class D and Class M permit testing site only and will be the only Niagara County DMV location doing Class D and M permitting.

All Class D and Class M permitting appointments must be made online. No other transactions will be available at the Niagara Falls location.

Jastrzemski says all other transaction types, including CDL permit test, are available at both the Lockport and North Tonawanda locations. CDL permit tests must be made online as well.

The county clerk says all customers must adhere to these guidelines:

All customers entering a Niagara County DMV must wear a face covering.

Only customers with an appointment are permitted to enter.

Customers with an appointment should not arrive earlier than 10 minutes before their appointed time.

Once inside, customers should proceed to the “socially distanced” markings on the floor.

Customers must bring their own pen.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.