Niagara County DMVs adding days for walk-in appointments

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Soon, appointments will no longer be needed for some Niagara County DMV visits.

Starting in mid-April, the county’s three DMV offices will have one day per week when people can walk in and handle business without an appointment.

The North Tonawanda office will allow this on Tuesdays, Niagara Falls will on Wednesdays and Lockport will on Thursdays. This also means the end of online appointments on the days when the offices accept walk-ins.

This new schedule will take effect on April 13-15.

“Our first priority has to be to keep people safe and meet the mandatory New York State guidelines and we believe this new plan continues to do that while also providing greater flexibility for the public to complete their transactions. I look forward to the day that business returns to usual, but we have not been given that greenlight yet.” Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski

People who go to a DMV office during a day with walk-in hours must be in line by 11:30 a.m. before the office closes for lunch from 12:30-1:30, and then before 4 p.m. to be in line before the office closes for the day.

As part of standard pandemic procedures, everyone must have a mask on. People must also bring their own pens.

“We also encourage people to fill out their paperwork or as much of it as they can to help move their transaction along quickly,” said Jastrzemski.

MORE | Find the DMV’s document guide here.