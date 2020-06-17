Niagara County DMVs expected to open Monday

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–DMVs in Niagara County are expected to open Monday.

Crews are busy putting in the last safety measures to keep people safe from COVID-19.

That includes putting up plexiglass for employees and figuring out how to maintain social distancing.

Appointments will need to be made in advance.

Niagara County’s Clerk says there are a lot of challenges when it comes to reopening.

One of the biggest will be drivers licenses.

Both the Lockport and North Tonawanda branches will be doing all transactions.

The Niagara Falls location will only be doing Class-D permit testing only.