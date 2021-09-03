Niagara County DMVs switching to appointment-only system

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — In response to public feedback and discussions among county clerks, all three Niagara County DMV locations will be switching to an appointment-only system.

“The fact is the public likes appointments better, people prefer not waiting in lines and it allows us to more efficiently plan our work,” Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says. “We brought walk-in traffic back to help clear up our backlog and that has been accomplished. Now, you can easily book a DMV appointment just a few days out.”

This will begin next week. To book an appointment online, click or tap here. Additionally, people can call to schedule an appointment by dialing (716) 743-4599.

Anyone who receives a fast pass for the DMV after giving blood through ConnectLife does not need an appointment to visit.