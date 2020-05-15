Niagara County DMVs to stay closed for face-to-face interactions through June 6

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County DMV offices will remain closed for face-to-face interactions through June 6.

“Our office has received calls asking if the DMVs would be opening on May 15 given that the Governor has been talking about metrics for reopening when his most recent Executive Order expires,” said County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski. “But DMVs are still prohibited from face to face transactions at least until the first week of June.”

Registrations, license renewals and vehicle inspection dates are extended until further notice.

Plates can be surrendered at the Niagara Falls DMV.

Any questions can be answered by calling (716) 278-1970.

