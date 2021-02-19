Niagara County DPW reminding residents not to push snow into the roads

(WIVB)– All week long, Western New Yorkers have been clearing snow from driveways and sidewalks, but Niagara County officials are reminding people not to push snow into the roads.

The county Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal says dumping snow into the roads is illegal.

You could be fined if you’re caught doing it.



“The past snowstorm continued a troubling trend of snow being cleared from homes into roadways.” “This is a violation of Vehicle and Traffic Law 1219 and could result in a ticket and fine. More importantly, it creates hazardous conditions for drivers.” Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal

Officials say pushing snow into the streets could also make driving dangerous.