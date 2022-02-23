LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara County is showing good signs in the fight against COVID-19.

Becky Wydysh, the chair of the Niagara County Legislature, says the county is now below the CDC threshold for high transmission of COVID-19.

“Today, we fell below that threshold, for the first time in nearly 6 months,” Wydysh said.

Niagara County’s been considered an area of high transmission since Aug. 31.

“This further underscores the need for policymakers to acknowledge that, while the risk of COVID-19 will remain, it is now an individual’s responsibility to assess that risk and make one’s own decisions on how to mitigate it,” Wydysh says.

The seven-day average for daily new cases per 100,000 residents is 13. One week ago, it was 23.

Niagara County’s most recent report, released Wednesday, says there were 196 new cases reported in the last week. The previous report from Feb. 16 had 336.

147,314 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.