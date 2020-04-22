Niagara County extending deadline for paying taxes to May 31

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday night, the Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution extending the deadline for paying county taxes without interest and penalties to May 31.

County officials tell News 4 the resolution passed unanimously.

This is the second extension since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Legislator Rich Andres says this essential freezes the amount residents owed on March 31 and extends the deadline for paying that amount to the end of May.

For the City of Niagara Falls, the amount is frozen as of April 15, due to later collection date, according to Andres.

“We fully understand that many residents are under financial pressure, some are still waiting for unemployment checks, and that money from the federal stimulus legislation is just starting to flow,” said Andres, author of the resolution. “So what we are trying to do is create breathing room so people can figure out there finances over the next month without worrying about incurring additional costs on their unpaid county tax bill.”

Andres also says the county will reevaluate next month and are looking for ways to help residents and businesses since tax postponement cannot go on indefinitely.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.