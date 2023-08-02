LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every fairgoer has their own favorite part of the Niagara County Fair that keeps them coming back every year.

“My favorite part is getting that milkshake from the 4-H milk bar,” Justin Rogers, Executive Director of the Niagara County Fair, said.

“The animals. I like seeing all of the animals,” said Laura Terranova. “I like seeing all the local farmers come out, small businesses everybody kind of knows each other and it’s a community, and now being a part of it this year — it’s just so much fun.”

This is the first year Terranova’s daughter, Olivia Hamilton, is participating in the 4-H awards at the fair. Terranova says she’s been coming to the Niagara County Fair since she was born — and the skills she learned from 4-H helped her today.

“When I was in 4-H I did a lot of crafts and that actually ended up towards my career because I became an art teacher. I also learned about animals, cooking–which I’m not good at, and then working at the Milk Bar really helped me learn a lot of skills,” Terranova said.

The fair is a tradition for many families, including the Brayley family, where six-year-old triplets, Chyan, Luna and Juniper, are learning how to take care of animals with the 4-H club awards, that are inclusive for all and expanding children’s education every year.

“I have never seen them so delighted, we’ve tried all various sports and nothing has gotten them as excited as they are now,” said Jaime Brayley, the triplets’ mom. “4-H has helped them a lot, learn how to take care of their own animals.”

“My favorite part of the fair is holding my chicken and rabbit,” Juniper said.

The fair has been returning to the fairgrounds for 101 years and continues to connect the county.

“We’ve had a lot of changes throughout the years but here we are today, a post covid world, welcoming and ready to have everyone back with our arms wide open,” Rogers said.

More than 100 vendors and Niagara County merchants will take part in the event, and this year the fair has added some new attractions as well, including the Kidbuck$ Game $how, Aim High Canines, and Gizmo D. Robot. To see a full list of events click here.

The fair runs from Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., with Sunday’s final day ending at 6 p.m. Admission costs $10 Wednesday through Saturday and $7 on Sunday, and parking is free.

For more information on the Niagara County Fair, click here.