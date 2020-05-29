Niagara County Fair postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Fair has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County’s Board of Directors made the call at a meeting on Friday, an announcement on the organization’s website says.

“CCE realizes that this decision will cause great disappointment within the community but deemed this decision necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of our area residents and aid in the containment of COVID-19,” the statement reads. “CCE is heartbroken for the small businesses, 4-H youth, competitors and exhibitors impacted by the decision. This was not an easy decision to make, and many efforts were explored to identify ways to preserve the Niagara County Fair experience.”

While the fair won’t take place this year, CCE staff are planning to virtually host a showcase of 4H animals that would be available for purchase in an online auction. Info on the virtual auction will be available at a later date on the website.