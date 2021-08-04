Niagara County Fair Underway

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — 35,000 people are expected to visit the Niagara County Fairgrounds in Lockport over the next five days. Organizers say it’s an affordable experience for the whole family.

The Niagara County Fair gets underway this morning at 10! 🎡🎠🎟 I’ll be sharing some of the sights and sounds, later tonight on @news4buffalo! 🦘🐐 pic.twitter.com/JXlSO2AQyN — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) August 4, 2021

It will cost you $6 dollars to get in and $4 dollars on Sunday. Ages six and under are free.

Organizers are asking those who are not vaccinated to wear their mask indoors and outdoors. There will also be hand sanitizing stations throughout the grounds.

Fair-goers will be able to watch kids compete with their animals over the next few days, in the largest 4-H Youth fair in the state.

Beyond the barns and competitions , there’s an exotic petting zoo with camels, alpaca , goats, a tortoise and birds. And you can’t forget the kangaroos!

New this year, you can watch World of Wonders fire eating show! If you prefer eating actual food, there are plenty of delicious vendors to choose from and rides to enjoy.

The Niagara County Fair runs through Sunday at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, head here.